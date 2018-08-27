Monday, 27 August 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

OFFICE ADMINISTRATOR

Job Title OFFICE ADMINISTRATOR

Location Henley on Thames

OFFICE ADMINISTRATOR Davis Tate are an award winning, market leading local Estate Agency in Henley. We need a lively, detail orientated, and flexible administrator to help our busy office. Customer facing, and office based, you will enjoy a varied day as the central ‘hub’ of the office. Diary management, general admin back up in lettings and sales, and regular customer contact will be part of your day. 8.30 a.m.—6 p.m., and Saturdays on a rota. Similar experience ideal, but not essential. Salary dependant on experience. If of interest, please send your c.v. to jason.applebey@davistate.com

Jobs

Manager

MANAGER HENLEY 60+ CLUB Social Club for over 60s This flourishing club with over 100 members ... [more]

 

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33