Technical Support Development Assistant
Monday, 03 September 2018
Job Title Technical Support Development Assistant
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
TECHNICAL SUPPORT & DEVELOPMENT ASSISTANT
INITIAL 1 YEAR CONTRACT
A leading supplier of IT software and services is looking for an Assistant to help support their online tools and applications.
This is an excellent opportunity to join a company with an enviable global client list and a track record in delivering innovative solutions.
You will work as a junior member within an experienced technical development team that use a range of technologies to produce online digital tools and mobile applications. You will be responsible for ensuring all support requests by clients are dealt with in a professional and timely manner.
This role would suit a diligent and self-motivated individual at degree level who has good communication skills and an interest in .Net and SQL technologies, with a problem solving disposition and excellent attention to detail.
Essential Skills:
• High standard of computer literacy
• MS Office, including Excel
Desirable Experience:
• One year’s experience in the workplace
• .Net development
• Microsoft Database and SQL technologies
• HTML development
The contract is for one year with the potential for career opportunities. Starting salary: £21K
Please apply in writing with your c.v. to jobs@signals.co.uk
Closing date for applications: Friday 7th September, 2018
• No agencies •
