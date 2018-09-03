TECHNICAL SUPPORT & DEVELOPMENT ASSISTANT

INITIAL 1 YEAR CONTRACT

A leading supplier of IT software and services is looking for an Assistant to help support their online tools and applications.

This is an excellent opportunity to join a company with an enviable global client list and a track record in delivering innovative solutions.

You will work as a junior member within an experienced technical development team that use a range of technologies to produce online digital tools and mobile applications. You will be responsible for ensuring all support requests by clients are dealt with in a professional and timely manner.

This role would suit a diligent and self-motivated individual at degree level who has good communication skills and an interest in .Net and SQL technologies, with a problem solving disposition and excellent attention to detail.

Essential Skills:

• High standard of computer literacy

• MS Office, including Excel

Desirable Experience:

• One year’s experience in the workplace

• .Net development

• Microsoft Database and SQL technologies

• HTML development

The contract is for one year with the potential for career opportunities. Starting salary: £21K

Please apply in writing with your c.v. to jobs@signals.co.uk

Closing date for applications: Friday 7th September, 2018

www.signals.co.uk

• No agencies •