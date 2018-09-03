Qualified Accountant / Trainee Accountant

Geoffrey Cole & Co

Chartered Accountants, Registered Auditors and Business Advisers

We are a well established and highly regarded firm of Chartered Accountants, specialising in providing a comprehensive range of accounting, audit and taxation services together with business planning advice. We are currently seeking to fill the following two roles.

Qualified Accountant

This job involves working with a client base of plc’s, limited companies and partnerships, across a broad range of commercial activities. The candidate will be responsible mainly for accounts preparation, but may also conduct audit work and the preparation of management accounts.

The individual will ideally be ACCA/ACA qualified or near finalist with a solid knowledge of general accounting practice. Excellent IT skills (preferably with a knowledge of IRIS and Xero), strong interpersonal and good communication skills are essential. The role will carry a salary of up to £40,000 plus benefits, depending on the level of experience. The job could be offered on a full time or part time basis.

Trainee Accountant

We offer a great opportunity for someone looking to become a professionally qualified accountant and further their career without the ongoing burden of university debt. The role will carry a competitive salary and benefits together with a fully funded study package so the individual has the opportunity to become a member of the Association of Certified Chartered Accountants (ACCA).

This is a rare opportunity for someone to join the profession with great all round exposure to a good quality general accountancy practices.

If you would like to be considered for the role, please send your CV to Kevin Legrys at kevin.legrys@geoffreycole.co.uk