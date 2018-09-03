Technical Support Development Assistant
Monday, 03 September 2018
Job Title Manager
Location Henley on Thames
MANAGER
HENLEY 60+ CLUB
Social Club for over 60s
This flourishing club with over 100 members provides a friendly community in Market Place, Henley.
Open Mondays to Fridays, 9.30 a.m. to 4 p.m., members make good use of their resident chef and hairdresser and share in a range of entertainment, activities and outings.
One of our two job share Managers is retiring and we are seeking a replacement 2/3 days a week.
The new Manager will enjoy working with people and be effective, caring, committed and energetic. They will report to the Management Committee.
Interested parties please email henleysocial@btconnect.com for a job description
CLOSING DATE Thursday, September 6th, 2018
