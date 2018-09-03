MANAGER

HENLEY 60+ CLUB

Social Club for over 60s

This flourishing club with over 100 members provides a friendly community in Market Place, Henley.

Open Mondays to Fridays, 9.30 a.m. to 4 p.m., members make good use of their resident chef and hairdresser and share in a range of entertainment, activities and outings.

One of our two job share Managers is retiring and we are seeking a replacement 2/3 days a week.

The new Manager will enjoy working with people and be effective, caring, committed and energetic. They will report to the Management Committee.

Interested parties please email henleysocial@btconnect.com for a job description

CLOSING DATE Thursday, September 6th, 2018