Monday, 10 September 2018
Job Title Estate Agent
Location Henley on Thames
HENLEY-ON-THAMES OFFICE
Simmons & Sons is a firm of Chartered Surveyors with offices in Buckinghamshire, Hampshire, Oxfordshire & Surrey operating across a wide range of property sectors.
We have an immediate requirement for a Commercial Property Manager. Ideally with experience in Landlord & Tenant matters including but not limited to:
General Property Management Managing Third Party Contractors
A competitive package according to skills and experience will be offered for the right candidate along with necessary training.
Applicants will need a full driving licence and have their own car. Salary: £24,000 to £28,000 dependent on level of experience.
Hours of Work: 09:00 to 17:30 Monday to Friday.
Flexible working hours considered.
To apply, please submit a covering letter and c.v. including all relevant experience to:
Mr Oliver Quinn MRICS Simmons & Sons Surveyors LLP, 32 Bell Street, Henley-on-Thames, Oxon, RG9 2BH
or
All applicants will be treated in strict confidence
