Estate Agent

Simmons & Sons is a firm of Chartered Surveyors with offices in Buckinghamshire, Hampshire, Oxfordshire & Surrey operating across a wide range of property sectors.

We have an immediate requirement for a Commercial Property Manager. Ideally with experience in Landlord & Tenant matters including but not limited to:

General Property Management Managing Third Party Contractors

A competitive package according to skills and experience will be offered for the right candidate along with necessary training.

Applicants will need a full driving licence and have their own car. Salary: £24,000 to £28,000 dependent on level of experience.

Hours of Work: 09:00 to 17:30 Monday to Friday.

Flexible working hours considered.

To apply, please submit a covering letter and c.v. including all relevant experience to:

Mr Oliver Quinn MRICS Simmons & Sons Surveyors LLP, 32 Bell Street, Henley-on-Thames, Oxon, RG9 2BH

or

commercial@simmonsandsons.com 

All applicants will be treated in strict confidence

