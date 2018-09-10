Part Time PA to MD

PART-TIME PA TO MANAGING DIRECTOR

required asap

Where: Based at our Head Office in Wallingford

Hours: 3 days per week

Salary: Excellent salary, negotiable for the right candidate

Lister Wilder are a family business that have been supplying farm machinery for over 70 years, dealing with a large and diverse customer base. An excellent opportunity has become available for an experienced part-time PA.

We are looking for someone who possesses the following:

• Excellent secretarial/administrative skills including experience with MS Word and especially MS Excel;

• Understanding of GDPR and FCA compliance;

• Financial knowledge required in:

o Assisting in cashflow management;

o Salesman’s commissions;

• Various other financial projects.

We can offer you:

• A great location and working environment;

• Onsite parking;

• Pension and other benefits;

• Working as part of a small friendly team.

Full job description is available on request.

To apply, please send your CV and a covering letter to: Ian Nutt, Managing Director, Lister Wilder Ltd, The Park, Port Way, Wallingford, Oxfordshire, OX10 8FG

or email to ian@listerwilder.co.uk

Closing date for applications: Friday, 28th September 2018