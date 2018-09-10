Monday, 10 September 2018

Part Time PA to MD

Job Title Part Time PA to MD

Location CROWMARSH

PART-TIME PA TO MANAGING DIRECTOR

required asap

Where: Based at our Head Office in Wallingford

Hours: 3 days per week

Salary: Excellent salary, negotiable for the right candidate

Lister Wilder are a family business that have been supplying farm machinery for over 70 years, dealing with a large and diverse customer base. An excellent opportunity has become available for an experienced part-time PA.

We are looking for someone who possesses the following:
• Excellent secretarial/administrative skills including experience with MS Word and especially MS Excel;
• Understanding of GDPR and FCA compliance;
• Financial knowledge required in:
    o Assisting in cashflow management;
    o Salesman’s commissions;
• Various other financial projects.

We can offer you:
• A great location and working environment;
• Onsite parking;
• Pension and other benefits;
• Working as part of a small friendly team.

Full job description is available on request.

To apply, please send your CV and a covering letter to: Ian Nutt, Managing Director, Lister Wilder Ltd, The Park, Port Way, Wallingford, Oxfordshire, OX10 8FG

or email to ian@listerwilder.co.uk
Closing date for applications: Friday, 28th September 2018

