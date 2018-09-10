Monday, 10 September 2018

Accountant

Job Title Accountant

Location Henley on Thames

Chartered Accountants and Registered Auditors near Henley-on-Thames are looking for

• Qualified and/or Part-Qualified •

Accountant

with three years’ experience in Practice

This role is to undertake a wide range of general accounting duties to include accounts preparation, bookkeeping, tax computations, payroll, VAT returns, auditing and liaising with clients.

Own transport essential.

Please reply with your cv to Nicola.henleyonthames@gmail.com 

