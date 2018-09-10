Chartered Accountants and Registered Auditors near Henley-on-Thames are looking for

• Qualified and/or Part-Qualified •

Accountant

with three years’ experience in Practice

This role is to undertake a wide range of general accounting duties to include accounts preparation, bookkeeping, tax computations, payroll, VAT returns, auditing and liaising with clients.

Own transport essential.

Please reply with your cv to Nicola.henleyonthames@gmail.com