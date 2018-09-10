COMMERCIAL PROPERTY MANAGER HENLEY-ON-THAMES OFFICE Simmons & Sons is a firm of Chartered Surveyors ... [more]
Monday, 10 September 2018
Job Title Accountant
Location Henley on Thames
Chartered Accountants and Registered Auditors near Henley-on-Thames are looking for
• Qualified and/or Part-Qualified •
with three years’ experience in Practice
This role is to undertake a wide range of general accounting duties to include accounts preparation, bookkeeping, tax computations, payroll, VAT returns, auditing and liaising with clients.
Own transport essential.
Please reply with your cv to Nicola.henleyonthames@gmail.com
