Monday, 10 September 2018

Front of House Assistant

Job Title Front of House Assistant

Location London

• PART-TIME OPPORTUNITY •

Front of House Assistant

13.30 – 18.00 Monday-Friday Mace

Macro Ltd are looking to recruit a part-time Front of House Assistant to join a friendly team in a locally based company in Henley.

The ideal candidate must have excellent communication skills, a confident and pleasant manner and be PC literate.

A flexible ’can do’ attitude and the availability to cover holidays will be required.

Previous experience in a Front of House role is desired, but not essential.

Please email a copy of your c.v. to: kate.archard@macemacro.com

Jobs

