Monday, 10 September 2018
Job Title Front of House Assistant
Location London
• PART-TIME OPPORTUNITY •
Front of House Assistant
13.30 – 18.00 Monday-Friday Mace
Macro Ltd are looking to recruit a part-time Front of House Assistant to join a friendly team in a locally based company in Henley.
The ideal candidate must have excellent communication skills, a confident and pleasant manner and be PC literate.
A flexible ’can do’ attitude and the availability to cover holidays will be required.
Previous experience in a Front of House role is desired, but not essential.
Please email a copy of your c.v. to: kate.archard@macemacro.com
