WATLINGTON PRIMARY SCHOOL – RECEPTIONIST

Closing date: 21/09/2018 at 12:00

Interview date: 26/09/2018

Contract/Hours: Permanent , Part-time

Salary Type: Support Staff

Salary Details: Grade 5 point 14 -17

Hours of Work: Part Time, 4 days a week, Term time only

Location of Role: Watlington Primary School

Contact e-mail address: office.2459@watlington.oxon.sch.uk

Job/Person Summary

Watlington Primary School is a thriving, popular and outstanding school. We currently have a vacancy for a part-time Receptionist / Office Administrator to work in our vibrant and inclusive school. In this role you will be our front of house, provide administrative support for school staff, help manage financial transactions and maintain management information and other ICT systems.

Person Specification

Please apply if you are…

Experienced in using ICT (especially Microsoft Excel and Word)

· A good communicator who can relate well to both children and adults

· Well organised with high standards and excellent attention to detail

· Enthusiastic, positive, friendly, reliable, discreet, honest and hard-working

· Able to manage and prioritise a varied workload and deliver to tight deadlines

· Committed to improving yourself through reflection and training

Main Duties

Front of House

· General Administration

· Financial Administration

· Information Management Systems

Application Procedure

A full job description, person spec and application form are available on the school website.

Please contact Jane Fowler / Katie Hall office.2459@watlington.oxon.sch.uk or 01491 612474 for further information. Visits are warmly welcomed.

Please apply through the Oxfordshire Council Website: http://www3.hants.gov.uk/occs/education/educationjobshampshire.htm

Safer Recruitment

Watlington Primary School and Hampshire County Council are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expect all staff and volunteers to share this commitment. We will ensure that all our recruitment and selection practices reflect this commitment. All successful candidates will be subject to Disclosure and Barring Service checks along with other relevant employment checks.