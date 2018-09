Accountant

Chartered Accountants and Registered Auditors near Henley-on-Thames are looking for Qualified and/or Part-Qualified Accountant with three years’ experience in Practice This role is to undertake a wide range of general accounting duties to include accounts preparation, bookkeeping, tax computations, payroll, VAT returns, auditing and liaising with clients. Own transport essential Please reply with your c.v. to Nicola@brutoncharles.co.uk