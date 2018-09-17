Monday, 17 September 2018

Part Time PA to MD

Job Title Part Time PA to MD

Location CROWMARSH

PART-TIME PA TO MANAGING DIRECTOR required asap Where: Based at our Head Office in Wallingford Hours: 3 days per week Salary: Excellent salary, negotiable for the right candidate Lister Wilder are a family business that have been supplying farm machinery for over 70 years, dealing with a large and diverse customer base. An excellent opportunity has become available for an experienced part-time PA. We are looking for someone who possesses the following: • Excellent secretarial/administrative skills including experience with MS Word and especially MS Excel; • Understanding of GDPR and FCA compliance; • Financial knowledge required in: o Assisting in cashflow management; o Salesman’s commissions; • Various other financial projects. We can offer you: • A great location and working environment; • Onsite parking; • Pension and other benefits; • Working as part of a small friendly team. Full job description is available on request. To apply, please send your CV and a covering letter to: Ian Nutt, Managing Director, Lister Wilder Ltd, The Park, Port Way, Wallingford, Oxfordshire, OX10 8FG or email to ian@listerwilder.co.uk Closing date for applications: Friday, 28th September 2018

Jobs

