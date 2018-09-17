Monday, 17 September 2018

Head of Business Development Competitive Salary, c. £80,000 OTE Wallingford, Oxfordshire ProfitAbility is a leading provider of business simulations, gamification and leadership development programmes for major enterprise organisations globally. We are growing rapidly in Europe, USA and the Far East and require an experienced sales professional with a history of over-achieving targets to drive our new business function. Ideally you will have 5 years+ experience in new business/major account sales and will have the ability to articulate sophisticated business solutions to new and existing clients. “Value based” selling skills are a must, along with good working knowledge of Salesforce. This is a role for a committed team player with a strong desire to learn and develop in a global role. Some international travel will be expected. Send your c.v. along with a brief introduction message to lisa.spring@profitability.com

