Estate Manager

Estates Manager Flint House, Goring-on-Thames £35,000 The Police Rehabilitation Centre, a charity for the rehabilitation of injured serving and retired police officers set in a stunning rural location near Goring-on-Thames, is looking to recruit an Estates Manager for 40 hours/week. Duties include being responsible for the management of services and processes for the maintenance of buildings, ensuring compliance is adhered to, through planning and adhering to schedule of maintenance work; overseeing and providing support with larger projects and carrying out small works; being responsible for budgetary control of the Maintenance Department; providing regular reports to CEO; planning for future developments in line with strategic developments; ensuring all routine checks are carried out; to organise and take part in on-call maintenance service. The successful candidate will have experience of building maintenance, particularly of listed buildings, controlling budgets, excellent communication and interpersonal skills together with knowledge of health & safety legislation and building regulations and good computer skills. A building trade qualification and NEBOSH certificate would be beneficial. They will be friendly, enthusiastic and flexible, with lots of energy and enjoy working as part of a team. Own transport is essential as no public transport nearby. Benefits include a 10% non-contributory pension scheme, 36 days annual leave (including bank holidays) and use of leisure facilities. For an application form please e-mail hr@policerehab.co.uk or telephone 01491 874499 • Closing Date for applications 30 September 2018 •