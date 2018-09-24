Head Receptionst

We are looking for an organised and proactive experienced

• Full time •

Head Receptionist

to work in our happy predominantly private dental practice in the heart of Henley-on-Thames.

Wage up to £12.50 an hour. Experience in the dental industry would be a distinct advantage.

Our ideal candidate must have strong customer facing skills, be competent with MS Office and general administration, and able to work well under pressure.

The role also requires management of two other receptionists so someone with supervisory experience would be preferred.

To find out more about this exciting opportunity please call the Courtrai House Dental and Implant

Clinic on Reading Road, Henley-on-Thames on 01491 574153 and ask for the Practice Manager, or email pm.courtrai@portmanhealthcare.co.uk