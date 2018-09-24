Monday, 24 September 2018

Part Time Accounts Assistant

Job Title Part Time Assistant

Location Pangbourne

Part-time

Accounts Assistant

Hazell & Jefferies Ltd., based in Whitchurch Hill, Pangbourne, are looking to recruit an accounts assistant specialising in purchase ledger.

Hours of work: 25 hours per week:
10 a.m.—3 p.m. (flexible) Monday—Friday. Circa
£10.75 an hour

Ideally you will have at least 2 years’ experience of working in an Accounts Department, using Sage software.

Please supply your c.v. in the first instance to accounts@hazellj.co.uk

Hazell & Jefferies Ltd are an equal opportunities employer.

For more information please call Sue on

0118 984 2684

