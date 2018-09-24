Nursery and Tea Club Assistant

St. Mary’s School is a co-educational day school, for children from 3 to 11 years old, set in a beautiful residential area. Small classes allow the individual to flourish and achieve high academic standards in a caring and stimulating environment. We are recruiting for the following vacancies:

Nursery Assistant

Full-time (08.30 – 16.00 Monday to Friday)

Qualified Post - Early Years Level 3

Grade and salary to reflect ability of candidate

Required: Immediately

We require a nursery assistant, to join our friendly Nursery team. Knowledge of the EYFS and a desire to learn outside the classroom would be an advantage. We would be especially keen to hear from people who would be happy to train to drive our school minibus though not essential.

Tea Club Assistant

Part Time (15.30 – 17.30 Monday to Friday)

Level 3 Qualification Preferable or studying for a childcare qualification

Grade and salary to reflect ability of candidate

Required: Immediately

The school seeks to appoint an After School Club Assistant to work between 15.30-17.30 Monday to Friday. The Afterschool Club is open to children from Nursery to Year 6. We are looking for an enthusiastic team player who can lead appropriate activities for the different age ranges in conjunction with the other staff. The post holder will play a positive part in the educational and social development of children in the school.

Applicants are welcome to apply for both positions if interested.

For further details and an application form please contact Jenny Green on 01491 573118 or email jenny.green@stmarys-henley.co.uk

Visits to the school are welcome by appointment

Closing date: Friday 5th October 2018.

Cognita Schools are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff, volunteers and other third parties to share this commitment. Safer recruitment practice and pre-employment background checks will be undertaken before any appointment is confirmed.