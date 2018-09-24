Monday, 24 September 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Learning Assistant / Office Administration Assistant.

Job Title learning Assistant

Location Henley on Thames

Learning Assistant

31.25 hours per week @ £8.04 to £8.39 p/hour (Grade 4 and dependent on experience).

Are you energetic, enthusiastic, caring and approachable? If so, then we would love you to join our team.

Previous experience of working with children would be desirable.

Office Administration Assistant

10 hours per week@ £8.04 to £8.39 p/hour (Grade 4 and dependent on experience).

Are you friendly, organised and have good computer skills? If so, then we would love for you to join our team.

Closing date for both posts: 28th September 2018 However applications may be considered on receipt. Interviews will take place during the week commencing 8th October 2018 These posts will commence on 29th October 2018 or before if possible.

We would welcome a visit. Please contact the school office to arrange a visit, job specification, further information or an application form.

Nettlebed Community School is committed to safeguarding and the welfare of its pupils.

An enhanced DBS disclosure will be required.

Office.2504@nettlebed.oxon.sch.uk

Nettlebed Community School, High Street, Nettlebed, Henley-on-Thames, Oxon, RG9 5DA, 01491 641328

Jobs

Head Receptionst

We are looking for an organised and proactive experienced • Full time • Head Receptionist to work ... [more]

 

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33