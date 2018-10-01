Decorators and Carpenters Urgently required by local Company Immediate start Please call 07595 ... [more]
Monday, 01 October 2018
Job Title Learning Support Assistant
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
Anticipated start: ASAP
We are looking to appoint a term-time only (36 working weeks) Learning Support Assistant within Student Services. The successful candidate will provide in-class support at the College for students who have learning difficulties, physical difficulties and/or behavioural difficulties. The number of students supported will be dependent on the yearly student cohort.
The salary will be on the Support Staff Pay Spine, full time salary starting from £17,775 up to £18,828 per annum (pro rata for part time).
Applications are to be received by 4pm on Tuesday 2 October 2018.
Please note that any applicants who have not fully completed The Henley College application form will not be considered for the post.
An application form and full job description can be:
• downloaded from The HENLEY College website: www.henleycol.ac.uk/vacancies
• obtained by emailing: recruitment@henleycol.ac.uk
• requested by telephoning the recruitment line 01491 634222
The College is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of learners and expects all staff to share this
commitment. This position is subject to a satisfactory enhanced DBS check.
Decorators and Carpenters Urgently required by local Company Immediate start Please call 07595 ... [more]
Learning Support Assistant Anticipated start: ASAP We are looking to appoint a term-time only (36 ... [more]
Junior Reporter We want an enthusiastic and talented individual with bags of initiative to join our ... [more]
POLL: Have your say