Monday, 01 October 2018

Job Title Learning Support Assistant

Location HENLEY ON THAMES

Anticipated start: ASAP
We are looking to appoint a term-time only (36 working weeks) Learning Support Assistant within Student Services. The successful candidate will provide in-class support at the College for students who have learning difficulties, physical difficulties and/or behavioural difficulties. The number of students supported will be dependent on the yearly student cohort.

The salary will be on the Support Staff Pay Spine, full time salary starting from £17,775 up to £18,828 per annum (pro rata for part time).

Applications are to be received by 4pm on Tuesday 2 October 2018.

Please note that any applicants who have not fully completed The Henley College application form will not be considered for the post.

An application form and full job description can be:

• downloaded from The HENLEY College website: www.henleycol.ac.uk/vacancies 
• obtained by emailing: recruitment@henleycol.ac.uk
• requested by telephoning the recruitment line 01491 634222

The College is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of learners and expects all staff to share this
commitment. This position is subject to a satisfactory enhanced DBS check.

