Monday, 01 October 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Junior Reporter

Job Title Junior Reporter

Location Henley-on-Thames

Junior Reporter

We want an enthusiastic and talented individual with bags of initiative to join our small but busy newsroom in Henley.

You will have already completed an NCTJ-accredited journalism course and will be looking for your first job or are already working for a newspaper and realise you need a greater challenge. You should have your own car and be willing to work unsociable hours and weekends.

In return, you will be working for an independently owned, friendly and successful newspaper company where you will be trained to NQJ level as well as learning video filming and editing for our website.

We are one of the top-performing local newspapers in the country and our work is regularly featured by national media.

Apply to: Simon Bradshaw, Editor, Henley Standard, Caxton House, 1 Station Road, Henley-on-Thames RG9 1AD or email sbradshaw@henleystandard.co.uk or call (01491) 419410

Jobs

Builders

Decorators and Carpenters Urgently required by local Company Immediate start Please call 07595 ... [more]

 

Junior Reporter

Junior Reporter We want an enthusiastic and talented individual with bags of initiative to join our ... [more]

 

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33