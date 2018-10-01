Junior Reporter

We want an enthusiastic and talented individual with bags of initiative to join our small but busy newsroom in Henley.

You will have already completed an NCTJ-accredited journalism course and will be looking for your first job or are already working for a newspaper and realise you need a greater challenge. You should have your own car and be willing to work unsociable hours and weekends.

In return, you will be working for an independently owned, friendly and successful newspaper company where you will be trained to NQJ level as well as learning video filming and editing for our website.

We are one of the top-performing local newspapers in the country and our work is regularly featured by national media.

Apply to: Simon Bradshaw, Editor, Henley Standard, Caxton House, 1 Station Road, Henley-on-Thames RG9 1AD or email sbradshaw@henleystandard.co.uk or call (01491) 419410