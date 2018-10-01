Part-time

Secretarial Assistant

Villars Hayward LLP, Chartered Accountants and Chartered Tax Advisers, are looking for a part-time secretarial assistant for their busy office based in Henley-on-Thames.

The position offers a four-day week (9 to 5.30) (increased to five days a week during holiday cover) and a variety of general office duties including copy typing using MS Word and Excel, reception duties (dealing with visitors including clients, answering the telephone etc) and supporting the two partners and their team of accountants.

This is a varied and busy position which requires a very high standard of workmanship and accuracy, together with good communication skills. A person with experience in an accountancy environment would be beneficial.

Please apply in writing enclosing your cv to: Villars Hayward LLP Boston House Boston Road Henley-on-Thames RG9 1DY or send to: marion@villars-hayward.co.uk