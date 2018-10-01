Monday, 01 October 2018

After School Care

Job Title After School Care

Location HENLEY ON THAMES

Rupert House School

Required as soon as possible

After – School Care Supervisor

Rupert House is an independent preparatory school for boys and girls aged 3 – 11.

We are looking for a reliable and friendly supervisor for our after - school care programme. Childcare or teaching experience would be desirable; enthusiasm and a sense of humour are essential.

Full details and an application form are available from Mrs Halfhead office@ruperthouse.oxon.sch.uk or telephoning 01491 574263. Applications will only be accepted by sending a completed application form and covering letter to the Head, Mrs Lynas.

Closing date is 4pm Monday 15th October 2018
Interviews week commencing 29th October 2018

Rupert House is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children. Applicants will undergo appropriate child protection screening including checks with past employers and the enhanced Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) check. A prohibition check will also be carried out. Rupert House is an equal opportunities employer. (A registered charity 309648)

