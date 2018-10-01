Decorators and Carpenters Urgently required by local Company Immediate start Please call 07595 ... [more]
Monday, 01 October 2018
Job Title Accounts Assistant Part-time
Location Watlinton
Accounts Assistant (part time)
Crown Pavilions are passionate about creating beautiful living spaces in the garden. Our pavilions are hand-crafted in our Oxfordshire workshop to ensure quality and attention to detail.
We have a vacancy for an experienced Accounts Assistant to join our team based in our offices in Watlington (transport essential due to location).
Key responsibilities will include:-
• Processing sales orders, and raising sales invoices
• Maintaining cash books and bank reconciliations
• Reconciling credit card payments and expenses
• Purchase ledger including matching invoices against purchase orders, invoice entry and supplier statement reconciliation
The individual must be a self-starter and able to work on their own initiative. A high level of proficiency in Sage 50 and excel would be an advantage.
Please email your cv to claire@crownpavilions.com with indication of salary expectation.
No agencies please
