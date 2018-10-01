Accounts Assistant (part time)

Crown Pavilions are passionate about creating beautiful living spaces in the garden. Our pavilions are hand-crafted in our Oxfordshire workshop to ensure quality and attention to detail.

We have a vacancy for an experienced Accounts Assistant to join our team based in our offices in Watlington (transport essential due to location).

Key responsibilities will include:-

• Processing sales orders, and raising sales invoices

• Maintaining cash books and bank reconciliations

• Reconciling credit card payments and expenses

• Purchase ledger including matching invoices against purchase orders, invoice entry and supplier statement reconciliation

The individual must be a self-starter and able to work on their own initiative. A high level of proficiency in Sage 50 and excel would be an advantage.

Please email your cv to claire@crownpavilions.com with indication of salary expectation.

No agencies please