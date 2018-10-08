Monday, 08 October 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Learning Assistants

Job Title Learning Assistants

Location Henley on Thames

NETTLEBED COMMUNITY SCHOOL

Learning Assistants

Are you energetic, enthusiastic, caring and approachable? If so, then we would love you to join our team. We are seeking part time and full time learning assistants to join our ‘Outstanding’ school.

Previous experience of working with children would be desirable and there is opportunity to run after school clubs for the right candidates.

Salary offered dependent on experience.

Applications close on 12th October and interviews will take place during the week commencing 15th October 2018. Candidates will be considered on receipt of applications.

The post will commence as soon as possible. We would welcome a visit. Please contact the school office to arrange a visit, job specification, further information or an application form.

Nettlebed Community School is committed to safeguarding and the welfare of its pupils. An enhanced DBS disclosure will be required.

Office.2504@nettlebed.oxon.sch.uk

Nettlebed Community School, High Street, Nettlebed, Henley-on-Thames, Oxon, RG9 5DA, 01491 641328

Jobs

Receptionist

WATLINGTON PRIMARY SCHOOL – RECEPTIONIST Closing date: 21/09/2018 at 12:00 Interview date: ... [more]

 

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33