Monday, 08 October 2018
Job Title Learning Assistants
Location Henley on Thames
NETTLEBED COMMUNITY SCHOOL
Learning Assistants
Are you energetic, enthusiastic, caring and approachable? If so, then we would love you to join our team. We are seeking part time and full time learning assistants to join our ‘Outstanding’ school.
Previous experience of working with children would be desirable and there is opportunity to run after school clubs for the right candidates.
Salary offered dependent on experience.
Applications close on 12th October and interviews will take place during the week commencing 15th October 2018. Candidates will be considered on receipt of applications.
The post will commence as soon as possible. We would welcome a visit. Please contact the school office to arrange a visit, job specification, further information or an application form.
Nettlebed Community School is committed to safeguarding and the welfare of its pupils. An enhanced DBS disclosure will be required.
Office.2504@nettlebed.oxon.sch.uk
Nettlebed Community School, High Street, Nettlebed, Henley-on-Thames, Oxon, RG9 5DA, 01491 641328
