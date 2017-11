ANTIQUES VALUATIONS Now Every Tuesday at The Vintage Look, 31 Hart Street, Henley from 10.00am to 1.00pm with auctioneer Pascal McNamara from Wokingham Auctions. Bring along silver, jewellery, art, ceramics, Oriental items, sovereign coins, etc., without obligation for possible inclusion to forthcoming auction sales. For larger items send photos by email to: pascal@wokinghamauctions.com or call 07446 802450.