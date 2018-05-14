Monday, 14 May 2018
Delivering the news from Henley on Thames and South Oxfordshire for over 100 years
14 May 2018
standard
‘No alternative’ to housing at former garden centre site
Residents stage protest at school’s park annexe plan
Appeal court rejects final bid to scupper hydro plant
I help young people to be healthy and employable
Volunteers clear river of rubbish
Despite heat and tears, marathon runner plans repeat
Last cricket club ball
Hurley batsmen frustrate visitors
Worsfold stars for Woodcote
Players wanted
Undersea tale is worth its salt
Musical take on early Eighties classic is up where it belongs
Show’s tribute to co-stars who carried on regardless
Student stages Sue Ryder fund-raiser for coursework
Author will launch new book in Bell St
Latest video from
POLL: Have your say
Should Sue Ryder Nettlebed move into the top floor of Townlands Memorial Hospital?
vote!
HIGGS GROUP Tel: 01491 419400 www.higgsgroup.co.uk
HENLEY PAGES Tel: 01491 419419 www.henleypages.com
HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN Tel: 01491 419429 www.higgsprinting.co.uk
HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES Tel: 01491 419499 www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk
HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE Tel: 01491 419449 www.henleylife.co.uk
© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717
Powered by Miles 33