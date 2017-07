SE00026300_1

UNCLAIMED PORCELAIN, The executors to the late Margaret Campbell, porcelain restorer, have unclaimed pieces of broken porcelain left with the deceased. Please note these are probably valueless. If you would like to claim your porcelain, please email lostporcelain2017@gmail.com with your receipt no and a description. Mailbox checked periodically. NB we are not liable for clients' pieces and any unclaimed pieces will be disposed off after 3 months from the date of this advert. Please do not phone. lostporcelain2017@gmail.com.