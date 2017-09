NW00028504_2

DELEGATE OFFICE & CONFERENCE Services. Let us be your office, your address, your telephone receptionist, your secretary or PA, your bookkeeper, your hotel booking agent, and your conference organiser. Every service for the self-employed, a prospective new business, the professional or overloaded office. Don’t worry about it – delegate it! Call Carolyn today 01491 579058.www.delegateconferenceservices.co.uk