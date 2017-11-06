Monday, 06 November 2017
Delivering the news from Henley on Thames and South Oxfordshire for over 100 years
06 November 2017
standard
Man ordered to pay £4,670 for living at former pub unlawfully
Garden centre boss in new planning row with council
Hanging baskets destroyed by bus
New power for police
Oh brother, we're Hallo-winners
Newly-formed Upper Thames masters pair do the treble
Sri Lankan rowing coach visits Leander for performance tips
Goalkeeping crisis leads to Red Kites being hit for six
Lock celebrates milestone appearance with away win
Askey is on track
Tinker, tailor, playwright, spy
Stage proves a great platform for E Nesbit's railway drama
Sherlock premiere
Austen at the Kenton is worth a tenner or two of anyone's money
Tenors demonstrate the power of three with a flow of melody
Latest video from
POLL: Have your say
Should we pay more council tax to help those in need?
vote!
HIGGS GROUP Tel: 01491 419400 www.higgsgroup.co.uk
HENLEY PAGES Tel: 01491 419419 www.henleypages.com
HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN Tel: 01491 419429 www.higgsprinting.co.uk
HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES Tel: 01491 419499 www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk
HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE Tel: 01491 419449 www.henleylife.co.uk
© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717
Powered by Miles 33