Monday, 04 June 2018
Delivering the news from Henley on Thames and South Oxfordshire for over 100 years
04 June 2018
standard
Tory rebel is shock choice for chairman of district council
Police under fire again for lack of presence in village
Boy, eight, needs £2,000 wheelchair to go skating
Finally, bridge is repaired
Storm lights up family’s weekend
Decorated hippos to mark 200 years of rowing club
Hat-trick for Hairy Legs champ
Lacklustre display leads to first defeat of season
Former England star attends rugby dinner
Dead good meditation on meaning leaves us smiling
Austen’s social climbing parable keeps us roped up
Blossom picnic held at community orchard
Violinist is going with her gut for abbey date
