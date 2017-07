SE00025712_1

MINI MOKE 1966, Totally restored. This spruce green moke runs perfectly with current m.o.t, heritage certificate, first registered in 1966 and spent much of its life in Spain ,hence prior to restoration had minimal rust. 1000cc engine with lead free head. Thousands spent on this appreciating and rare gem. Drives superbly. £22,000. Offers considered. alanunion@yahoo.co.uk. 07973 399647