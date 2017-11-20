Monday, 20 November 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad
VW GOLF 2012, 62 reg. 1.4 T.S.I. Match. 45,900 miles, 5 door, white, FDSH. Immaculate condition, recent tyres and brakes all round. Serviced and M.o.T. £6,995. 07984 230507 (private seller, Henley)

Latest video from

Musical launch for Poppy Appeal
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33