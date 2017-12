WHEELCHAIR ACCESSIBLE VAN, 2008 Renault Kangoo Van with Wheelchair conversion. LX58FKK. 1.5Dci Authentique. One user/owner since new. Only 6,300 miles. Serviced every year. M.o.T test to September 2017. £3500. Viewing at Townlands Hospital by arrangement. Treasurer@friendsoftownlands.co.uk 07545 341510.