Wednesday, 29 August 2018
Delivering the news from Henley on Thames and South Oxfordshire for over 100 years
29 August 2018
11/7 ALL CARS WANTED with or without M.o.T, everything considered. Telephone 07831 282447.
standard
Builders rescue kittens from derelict restaurant
Theatre in deficit due to management ‘difficulties’
Hospice charity to cut beds by a third
Teenager plays 100 holes in golf fund-raiser
Artist faces no action for lighting up bridge
Gymnasts stretch out
Crook in fine form for Phyllis Court B side
Birthday boy’s six wicket haul helps village side climb table
Birkett and Whittaker shine for Harpsden
Corbyn’s friend Jeremy is making tracks for Goring
Movie classic was Royal treat
Stars celebrate decade to remember
Stars stage a ten-sational show
Carol’s collapsing cheesecake
Latest video from
POLL: Have your say
Do you agree with Sue Ryder plans to reduce hospice beds?
vote!
HIGGS GROUP Tel: 01491 419400 www.higgsgroup.co.uk
HENLEY PAGES Tel: 01491 419419 www.henleypages.com
HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN Tel: 01491 419429 www.higgsprinting.co.uk
HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES Tel: 01491 419499 www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk
HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE Tel: 01491 419449 www.henleylife.co.uk
© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717
Powered by Miles 33