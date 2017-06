AS00025057_1

DAISY BOUTIQUE CLOTHING Henley and Marlow. Fabulous new stock just arrived. Silk tunic tops, robell trousers, harem trousers, stylish jackets, casual silk trousers, fabulous sparkly sandals, stunning ponchos in a variety of colours. Jewellery, belts and scarves. Open 9.15a.m - 5.30pm Mon - Sat. Sun 11am-5pm. Tel 01491 577188 or 01628 47160.