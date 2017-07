AS00025691_1

DAISY BOUTIQUE CLOTHING Henley and Marlow. Fabulous new stock just arrived. Fabulous for Festival. Silk tunic tops, robell trousers, harem trousers, stylish jackets, casual silk trousers, fabulous sparkly sandals, stunning ponchos in a variety of colours. Jewellery, belts and scarves. Open 9.15a.m - 5.30pm Mon - Sat. Sun 11.00am-5.00pm. Tel 01491 577188 or 01628 47160.