AS00025899_1

HENLEY FROCKS Friday Street. 50% off sale items, occasion wear, smart day wear, stunning short and long evening dresses. In addition, fabulous new maxis, bags, jewellery, hats and fascinators. Opening hours: 9.30 am - 5.30 pm Monday to Saturday. Sunday 11.00 am - 5.00 pm. Tel 01491 577188.