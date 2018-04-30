Monday, 30 April 2018
‘Green’ bus with friendly drivers and longer hours
How the face of Henley is changing
Cycle hire scheme launched
Bridge lights attacked by vandals
‘Drivers hurtle past my house over 40mph limit’
Thornley leads way as Leander star at trials for Great Britain
Substituted Henley player sees red card for attack
Wargrave Girls' Football Club
Headline
Askey takes lead after first round of racing
Star of the show holds the whole production together
Soap star’s getting in a flap for musical role
My first part was snail, says Dame Judi
Neo-prog survivors really are worth it
Penguins steal the show again as zoo pals dash for freedom
