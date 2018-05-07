Monday, 07 May 2018
Delivering the news from Henley on Thames and South Oxfordshire for over 100 years
07 May 2018
standard
Dog owners blamed after attacks on flock of sheep
Parents attend ball in aid of primary school
Eight ‘finish’ race for tragic London Marathon runner
Conservative wins at borough council elections
District has enough land for new housing
Henley skipper sets sights on back-to-back title wins
Hawks have no answer to Rams in final day defeat
Titans gain league title
Caversham duo have cuts in handicap
Soap star’s getting in a flap for musical role
Wilde’s last play still has so much to say to us
Choir to perform in twin town
Comedy dissects bare bones of theatre for good measure
Modigliani proves thrilling ‘in the flesh’
Latest video from
POLL: Have your say
Should dog owners be punished for not keeping their animals on the lead around livestock?
vote!
HIGGS GROUP Tel: 01491 419400 www.higgsgroup.co.uk
HENLEY PAGES Tel: 01491 419419 www.henleypages.com
HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN Tel: 01491 419429 www.higgsprinting.co.uk
HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES Tel: 01491 419499 www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk
HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE Tel: 01491 419449 www.henleylife.co.uk
© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717
Powered by Miles 33