Monday, 31 July 2017
Delivering the news from Henley on Thames and South Oxfordshire for over 100 years
31 July 2017
Domestic Appliances
standard
NW00026297_1
DISHWASHER Beko intergraded. Good working order. £100 O.n.O Call: 0118 9473124.
Landlord who transformed pub's reputation calls last orders
Smelly mound of trade waste at council depot
Mystery unresolved as more dead crayfish found in Thames
TV presenter and Mayor among crowds at sheepdog trials
New owner of newsagents wants licence to sell alcohol
Wargrave cricketer represents England at the Oval
Olympic champion takes on charity row
Swimmer's in hurry to reach pub
Large entry for town regatta
Arlett in fine form at ladies' captain's day
TrinStock and Badgefest
Verne's worldly tale is a feast of storytelling, circus and slapstick
Dancer visit
London is my muse, says landscape artist
Main stage rockers have thrashed out differences
Latest video from
POLL: Have your say
Should 'Boris Bikes' be introduced in Henley?
vote!
HIGGS GROUP Tel: 01491 419400 www.higgsgroup.co.uk
HENLEY PAGES Tel: 01491 419419 www.henleypages.com
HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN Tel: 01491 419429 www.higgsprinting.co.uk
HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES Tel: 01491 419499 www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk
HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE Tel: 01491 419449 www.henleylife.co.uk
© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717
Powered by Miles 33