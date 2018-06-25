Tuesday, 26 June 2018

CHARITY SALE in aid of Prosper Mental Health Fund. Reg charity. Supports - Research Prevention Rehabilitation Education. Sunday 24th June, 2-5pm. The Bull Coach House Nettlebed, opposite Brights Furniture in High street. Follow the signs as you go under the Arch. Prosper Supports small projects that provide good practice. The Trustees ask for an entrance donation £5 for family, £2 for individuals. Sale items include- Clothing, Ladies and Gentlemens new and nearly new, various items new and nearly new. Parking by the Village green or near Church.

