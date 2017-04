AS00023198_1

RECLINING SOFA AND ARMCHAIR Lazy Boy 3-seater sofa, powered recliner at both ends with built-in USB port. Matching powered reclining armchair with USB port. Antique leather, colour Cognac, v.g.c. Original cost £2,100 (sofa) and £1,300 (chair). Selling sofa for £420, armchair for £260 or £600 the pair. Collection from Henley address to be arranged by purchaser. 01491 574431.