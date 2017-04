SE00023354_1

FURNITURE FOR SALE Oak extending table 90cm - 150cm with 6 oak chairs. White cloakroom suite boxed/unused. Piano with stool. Childs' mountain bike suit 5 - 12 yrs. Car Box - large. Various Tiles surplus to needs. Large stone floor tiles (60cm x 60cm) x20. Wall tiles - Bathroom wall tiles x4 boxes of 8 unused. 07814 114570