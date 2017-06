SW00024641_1

CLASSICAL VICTORIAN DINING table, beautiful condition, seats 6-10, 2 drop-in leaves with handle. Six early Victorian balloon-back, very attractive chairs. Matching sideboard with optional mirror back. Pretty 4 drawer drop-leaf bureau, glazed over cupboard. Comfy 3 seater sofa and 2 seater sofa, fire regulated. Large Regency/early Victorian bow fronted chest. Offers invited to 01189 401973 or 07730 323822