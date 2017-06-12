Monday, 12 June 2017
Delivering the news from Henley on Thames and South Oxfordshire for over 100 years
12 June 2017
Furniture
standard
JO00024713_1
LEATHER THREE PIECE SUITE Blue. £120. Tel: 01491 642308.
...with five here too
Council 'sorry' for marking cemetery for development
Charity choir and ukulele group come together for concert
Housing opposition
Civic service moves outside
Hundreds of children take part in mini-triathlon event
Young stars of the future flock to recreation ground to take part in ECB initiative
How success of GB rowers is attracting girls into sport
Football club plans to grow in time for 50th year
Leander athletes bag top prize at Metropolitan Regatta
Ukulele link to late Beatle is strumthing very special
Clooneys welcome twins Ella and Alexander
Flower power drives flotilla
Salsa teacher dances in carnival procession
Spy tale enjoys rub of the Greene
Latest video from
pigstycabinetPOLL: Have your say
Should armed police be at Henley Royal Regatta?
vote!
HIGGS GROUP Tel: 01491 419400 www.higgsgroup.co.uk
HENLEY PAGES Tel: 01491 419419 www.henleypages.com
HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN Tel: 01491 419429 www.higgsprinting.co.uk
HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES Tel: 01491 419499 www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk
HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE Tel: 01491 419449 www.henleylife.co.uk
© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717
Powered by Miles 33