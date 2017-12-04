Monday, 04 December 2017
04 December 2017
The Secret Spitfires - the story of the hidden planes
Councils urged to quit after High Court defeat
Garden centre closure threat
Gantries could be replaced
Max, four, first in line again as Santa's grotto re-opens
Shiplake College outshine opponents under Dry Leas lights
Siblings learned to sail for fun and were picked by GB
RAF award for former student
Nicholas wraps up five-star display for high-flying Goring
Sweet result
Real-life Billy Elliot wins English National Ballet role
Christmas concert's a busy night for Purdy
Little folk are worth revisiting — on the stage and on the page
Charity CD makes a song and dance about the festive season
Month-long season of films will explore folklore and fairy tales
