Monday, 12 February 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad
RAPIER FENCING • 30 years of quality service • Every type of fencing and gates supplied and installed Gate automation and entry systems, patios, driveways and brickwork etc. wrought iron and timber gates : trellis : panels commercial and domestic anti-intruder solutions timber decking : pergolas : gazebos : closeboarding railings : palisade : equestrian : chainlink and much more . . . Call now for FREE survey, design and quotation Tel: (01491) 681764/07802 259803 e-mail: carl@rapierfencing.com 6 CUDDESDON CLOSE WOODCOTE , READING, Berkshire, RG8 0SH

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33