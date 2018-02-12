RAPIER FENCING
• 30 years of quality service •
Every type of fencing and gates supplied and installed
Gate automation and entry systems, patios, driveways and brickwork etc.
wrought iron and timber gates : trellis : panels
commercial and domestic anti-intruder solutions
timber decking : pergolas : gazebos : closeboarding
railings : palisade : equestrian : chainlink and much more . . .
Call now for FREE survey, design and quotation
Tel: (01491) 681764/07802 259803
e-mail: carl@rapierfencing.com
6 CUDDESDON CLOSE WOODCOTE , READING, Berkshire, RG8 0SH