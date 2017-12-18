Tuesday, 19 December 2017
Delivering the news from Henley on Thames and South Oxfordshire for over 100 years
18 December 2017
standard
I'll make Tories more popular, says council by-election candidate
Snow hits shopping festival
Care home plan for old youth club site rejected
Special delivery for sick children
Santa's little helper
Ban buses with rowdy football fans from town, says landlord
Women's Henley Royal Regatta races to have cups
Kennylands gymnasts shine at individual competition
Shurman steps down
Robertson has the edge
Youngsters probe Wilde's questions of time and ageing
Seventies giants are rocking up for pre-Christmas show
Winter of discontent makes for a fun reworking of the nativity
Panto pulls out all the stops
Wintry duel is the jewel in the crown of Tchaikovsky's opera
Latest video from
POLL: Have your say
Should visiting football supporters be banned form Henley?
vote!
HIGGS GROUP Tel: 01491 419400 www.higgsgroup.co.uk
HENLEY PAGES Tel: 01491 419419 www.henleypages.com
HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN Tel: 01491 419429 www.higgsprinting.co.uk
HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES Tel: 01491 419499 www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk
HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE Tel: 01491 419449 www.henleylife.co.uk
© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717
Powered by Miles 33