BUGABOO GECKO 3 IN 1 Bassinet/ Carrycot. Has been professionally cleaned and serviced. Includes car seat fittings/ adapters but no car seat, harness, removable hood, bumper bar, shopping basket, hood, rain cover, and travel system. Removable lining with matching mattress. Suitable from Birth until around 6 months. Collection Shiplake. £75. 07973 206044.