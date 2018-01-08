Monday, 08 January 2018
Delivering the news from Henley on Thames and South Oxfordshire for over 100 years
08 January 2018
standard
Neighbours object to two new houses as being 'overbearing'
Recycling your tree
Fitness fan says he's proud to be made town sergeant
Bus companies bid to keep loss-making services going
Santa's sleigh run raises record sum with new organisers
Endurance swimmers raise money for disabled children
Sonning Common on the up
Semi-final heartache
Leander athletes battle it out in annual turkey sculls
Derby-day charity clash
Fans want lifesize sculpture of George Michael in village
Woman hoping to increase popularity of electric boats
Colourful lecture
Singer proud of his home city's honour
Cash on the road
