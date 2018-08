Lashbrook Care home would like to thank the following for their kind donations towards our raffle for our annual Summer Fete. Baskerville Arms A.B. Walker funeral directors Tomlinson’s funeral directors, We Cook. Furnishing interiors, Henley, Temptation gifts, Waitrose Henley, Laura Ashely Henley, Prime Design gardening, wine Rack Henley. Chilli reflexology. All families of the Lashbrook residents. Henley on Thames , , ,